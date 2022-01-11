The IIO B.C. (File Photo)

No issue with Kelowna RCMP wellness check before man’s killing, police watchdog rules

The IIO was called into investigate after Thomas Chadwick was found dead in May 2021

B.C.’s police watchdog has concluded its investigation into the Kelowna RCMP following the murder of a man on May 30.

On May 29, RCMP and members of the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) responded to two calls from a residence in the 3400-block of Sexsmith Road to speak to a man regarding his wellness. Following the officers’ second visit the man left the residence.

The next evening, a different man Thomas Chadwick was found dead at the same home. The man who officers had done a wellness check the day before, Lorence Earl Williams, was charged with second-degree murder in relation to Chadwick’s death.

The police watchdog was informed of the incident on May 31 and started investigating to see if the Kelowna RCMP’s actions or lack thereof contributed to the incident.

The Chief Civilian Director reviewed the evidence and determined that the grounds to apprehend Williams were not present and the actions of the police were proportionate.

Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is not providing any more information on the incident as the matter is before the court.

Williams remains in custody and is to appear back in court on Feb. 23 for a pre-trial conference.

