Deb Hedin from Deb’s Barbershop was one of the first businesses to reopen in Revelstoke May 19 from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Hedin had to reduce the number of customers in her shop and put shower curtains between waiting chairs, Hedin said business is busy. “This is my love,” she said. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

British Columbia’s provincial health officer is urging businesses to ensure they are in compliance with health and safety standards to protect employees from COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says public health teams would provide guidance if a worker contracts the illness but it’s up to businesses to make it easy for anyone who is unwell to stay away.

Henry says employees should be screened daily, tracked for where they’re working and who they’re with, and meet virtually as much as possible.

She says businesses should contact WorkSafeBC with any concerns about what is expected of them and get guidance from the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

Henry reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 10,066 cases and one more death, amounting to 245 fatalities from the illness.

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19.

Henry says people wanting to see their loved ones and help staff feed them at long-term care homes on the Thanksgiving weekend should stay away to protect others.

“This virus is very pernicious and when it gets into that environment, it can spread so rapidly,” she says.

“The workers in long-term care, by necessity, need to care for all of the residents in that facility, or at least in their area. If we have one visitor for every single person in there, that increases the risk dramatically and it increases the risk for staff and the residents in that community.”

Henry says the coming respiratory season will mean long-term care homes will need to have enough personal protective equipment to protect staff in case of an uptick in infections.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau to announce more federal funding for food banks during pandemic
Next story
Warriors and Silverbacks prepare for battle in week three of Okanagan Cup

Just Posted

Kelowna woman’s sister speaks out on the third anniversary of her murder

Russia Nicholson’s body was found in an orchard in October 2017

Kelowna RCMP remind drivers to prepare for changing weather conditions

“Getting your vehicle winter-ready now means safer and less stressful driving when the snow and ice arrive”

Warriors and Silverbacks prepare for battle in week three of Okanagan Cup

The Warriors will look to rebound from two consecutive losses to the Vees

Morning Start: Scientists Believe They’ve Found Fossils from the Day the Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars on Leon Ave

According to witnesses the driver of the car took off on foot

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

West Kootenay mother searching for son missing since Sept. 1

Police are investigating the disappearance of Cory Westcott

Sale of unfinished North Shuswap cannabis facility delayed

Citation Growth Corp. reports agreement for $8.5 million purchase of Celista property

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

100 films in 80 years says Cawston filmmaker

Joey Munroe is producing Walk With Me, which is being filmed in Cawston

Most Read