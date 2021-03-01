B.C.’s weekend COVID-19 cases: 532 Saturday, 508 Sunday, 438 Monday

Fraser Health still has most, eight more coronavirus deaths

B.C. recorded a total of 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including weekend test results.

The majority of the cases continue to be found in the Fraser Health region, which also saw three new health care outbreaks declared, with at least one positive test at Chilliwack General Hospital, Surrey Memorial Hospital and Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. An outbreak was also declared at Glacier View Lodge senior care home in Courtenay.

Of the new cases over three days, 857 were identified in the Fraser Health region, 327 were in Vancouver Coastal, 92 in Interior Health, 114 in Northern Health and 68 in the Island Health region. As of Monday there were 4,464 active coronavirus cases in B.C., with 235 people in hospital, 65 in intensive care. There were eight more COVID-19 related deaths over the three days, Feb. 27-March 1.

With most staff and residents at long-term care facilities protected by at least one vaccine dose, outbreaks were declared over at five locations: Noric House in Vernon, Carelife Fleetwood in Surrey, Eden Gardens and Wexford Creek in Nanaimo and George Derby Centre in Burnaby. An outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver was also declared ended.

