(Black Press Media files)

B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Seycove Secondary in North Vancouver sent a bulletin out to parents

Staff at North Vancouver high school has locked the bathrooms after catching students vaping in them.

In a bulletin sent to parents at Seycove Secondary last week, officials said all bathrooms would be locked until further notice, while changing rooms will only be unlocked before and after gym class, and teachers will monitor how many students are out of class.

READ MORE: B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

READ MORE: Canadian tobacco exec pushes back against vaping health concerns

The school said it has noticed a recent uptick in the amount of kids smoking e-cigarettes on its property.

“Vaping poses significant and immediate health risks for all those who do it,” the bulletin read.

“The bottom line is that vaping is having a significant negative impact on our community and our learning environment and it is illegal for all of the students in this building for a reason.”

Vaping is banned at workplaces and schools in B.C and only those ages 19 and up can legally buy vaporizers.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Just Posted

People’s Party of Canada has big goals for Kelowna

The party is establishing plans for the upcoming election

The Tea Party to stop in Kelowna

The rock band will stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre May 7

Pair of Rockets named in World Junior preliminary rosters

D-men, Zabransky and Thomson were added to the roster

Okanagan’s largest holiday shopping event kicks off at Prospera Place

The weekend shopping event begins Dec. 8

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Weekday weather update

Your weekday weather update for the Okanagan - Shuswap with Jen Zielinski

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Seycove Secondary in North Vancouver sent a bulletin out to parents

Canada has ‘high level of confidence’ USMCA will be ratified in U.S.: Morneau

Donald Trump said he planned to give formal notice of his intentions to withdraw from NAFTA, which would give American lawmakers six months to approve the USMCA

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Of Canada’s 16 Chinook populations, 13 are declining and eight are endangered

Black Press Media challenges publication ban on name of B.C. school stabbing victim

Victim’s family feels ‘muzzled’ by ban implemented by BC Review Board without consultation

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5

Picket line up at Tolko plant near Lumby

United Steelworkers members began 24-hour rotating strike at 6 a.m. Monday

Most Read