Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

The B.C. government is stepping up screening and protection measures for long-term care homes after two more staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at facilities in Vancouver and Delta.

One staff member each has tested positive at Delta View Care Centre and another at German Canadian Care Home in Vancouver, bringing the total to six B.C. senior care facilities affected by the new coronavirus pandemic.

With testing capacity increased and a backlog of tests mostly cleared, health authorities are beginning to screen long-term care workers as they come into work every day, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

Additional training is also being provided on the use of personal protective equipment.

“The health authorities, particularly in the Lower Mainland that are most affected, will be implementing additional measures at long-term care,” Henry said. “And I know that this will be a challenge for some people in our community because you will not be able to see your loved ones as simply and as easily as we have in the past.”

RELATED: COVID-19 confirmed at Delta long-term care facility

RELATED: B.C. reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 472 cases

“I also am appealing to my colleagues in health care that we really need to have a heightened awareness of our symptoms,” Henry said. “We’ve been saying from the very beginning that many people, even young, healthy people, which most of our health care workforce is, can have very mild symptoms. And we can pass it on to each other when we’re in the break room or working together on the ward, and we can pass it on to our patients.”

Two of the three additional deaths reported March 23 were at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver and the Haro Park Centre Society in Vancouver. The third was a person living in the community in the Fraser Health region, bringing B.C.’s total deaths to 13.

At Lynn Valley, the B.C. first facility to discover an outbreak, and Hollyburn House care centre in West Vancouver, tests have shown 39 residents and 19 workers have contracted COVID-19. Haro Park Centre in Vancouver has 10 residents and 12 workers who have tested positive.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon police investigate shots fired
Next story
Volunteers keep Kelowna’s vulnerable fed as day services close

Just Posted

Kelowna couple among 842 stuck in cruise ship docked in Hawaii

Holland America cruise ship MS Maasdam has been docked in Honolulu since Mar. 19

Okanagan teacher teams up with special student to brighten people’s day during dark times

Ryan Price uses dance to help children with diverse abilities

Lake Country residents embrace the little things during COVID-19 pandemic

A look at some feel-good moments over the last week

Former Kelowna mayor Jim Stuart dies

Stuart served the city from 1986-1996

The Table at Codfathers in Kelowna to offer discounted take-out meals for KGH staff

The Kelowna staple will be offering its grab and go taco pack or codfish n’ chip meals for just 10 dollars

Volunteers keep Kelowna’s vulnerable fed as day services close

The Salvation Army and Kelowna’s Gospel Mission partnered to keep food services going

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

LETTER: More efforts needed to stop spread of COVID-19

People in Summerland not all practicing social distancing

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

Vernon police investigate shots fired

RCMP investigating reports of shots fired on Saturday night

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

Most Read