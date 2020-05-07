B.C. has recorded an uptick in overdose deaths in March 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

Amid COVID-19, B.C. has seen a staggering uptick in deaths due to its other provincial health emergency, the ongoing overdose crisis.

In March, 113 people died from an illicit drug overdose in the province – marking the first time B.C. has recorded more than 100 fatalities in a single month since last March.

That equates to roughly seven people dying every two days.

Compared to the number of deaths in January and February, 77 and 70 respectively, the uptick in March was seen in every health authority. notably in Fraser Health (a 91-per-cent increase) and Island health (a 80-per-cent increase).

A majority of the overdose deaths, or 57 per cent, occurred in private residences, stats show.

Street-level fentanyl and similar analogues has been detected in 70 per cent of all deaths, discovered through autopsies. Carfentanil, a drug used to sedate elephants, was detected in two deaths in the first three months of the year.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

opioid crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients
Next story
Kelowna S.H.A.R.E Society seeking community assistance amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Kelowna S.H.A.R.E Society seeking community assistance amid COVID-19

S.H.A.R.E. Society is a nonprofit organization that is 100 per cent dedicated to giving back to the community

PHOTOS: Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes

Residents living along Sutherland Avenue and Ethel Street are affected by the flooding

40 Under 40: Jillian Haller

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

Keep looking for the positive: Westbank First Nation on Mental Health Week

The nation’s in-person mental health supports have been cancelled, but have since been adapted for online

40 Under 40: Nathan MacDermott

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

Okanagan Tim Hortons staff thank frontline workers with inspirational video

‘I think everyone needs a smile right now and we hope our dance brings that to you’

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Two reports in one day of ‘suspicious’ men in cars: Penticton RCMP

One man arrested for impaired driving, RCMP still trying to locate the other for questioning

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

Most Read