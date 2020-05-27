A part of the street is closed to traffic on Lonsdale Ave in North Vancouver, B.C. Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The partial street closures allow extra distance for pedestrians going past outdoor markets and restaurant patios during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

B.C. has recorded nine new cases and one death in the past 24 hours, provincial health officials said Wednesday (May 27).

The update, which was provided via a joint statement in lieu of a press conference, brought the total number of test positive cases of COVID-19 to 2,550. Of those, 244 are still active while 2,144 have recovered. Wednesday’s death of a person in the Fraser Health region brings the total toll to 162.

Of the 244 active cases, 37 are in hospital, with seven in ICU.

“We are moving forward carefully into Phase Two, assessing our progress week by week, and we are encouraged by what we have seen so far,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry said in their joint statement.

“COVID-19 has a two-week incubation period, which means any new cases that are a result of the easing of restrictions will start to appear over the coming week.

Phase Two began on May 19 in B.C., with provincial parks opening a few weeks prior. This phase has allowed the re-opening of many retail stores and salons.

Health officials said they expected to have more information about when to continue loosening restrictions by mid-June.

READ MORE: B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC HealthCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Just Posted

North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake users are asked to take measure to reduce the risk… Continue reading

Okanagan-shot film “The Colour Rose” wins two cinematography awards

Locations in the Okanagan were used such as; The Casorso residence, BNA, Father Pandosy, Venture Academy and Idabel Lake Resort

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

Kelowna Rockets Alumni Leon Draisaitl crowned NHL scoring champ

Draisaitl captures the Art Ross Trophy with 110 points in 71 games played

Impaired drivers kept Kelowna RCMP busy last weekend

Twenty-nine separate driving prohibitions were issued by local cops over the weekend

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Penticton may soon allow drinking alcohol in some public places

Trying to inconspicuously drink on the beach could become a thing of the past

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.… Continue reading

RCMP report woman attacked on side of Shuswap road

Police say suspect identified but not located

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

Most Read