A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

Seniors born in 1949 or earlier who live anywhere in B.C. can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The province opened up new availability for seniors ages 72 and up on Thursday (April 1).

People deemed extremely clinically vulnerable should have already, or will soon, receive letters from the health ministry inviting them to make an appointment starting Monday.

  • ​Fraser Health Authority: 1-855-755-2455
  • ​Interior Health Authority: 1-877-740-7747
  • Northern Health Authority: 1-844-255-7555
  • ​Vancouver Coastal Health Authority: 1-877-587-5767
  • ​Vancouver Island Health Authority : 1-833-348-4787​

Call centres are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, with reduced hours on statutory holidays. Call centre operators will ask for a legal name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, phone number and an email address. They will not ask for banking or credit card information, nor for social insurance numbers.

These regional call centres will shut down April 18 and will be replaced with a single phone number for all of B.C.. An online provincial registration and booking system is scheduled to launch on April 6.

READ MORE: All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

READ MORE: AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

READ MORE: London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusSeniorsvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Water quality advisory issued in West Kelowna
Next story
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

Just Posted

Ralph Mackay Fraser has been ordered to pay $226,000 in compensation to a man he sucker-punched in 2008. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

‘Thoroughly disgraceful incident’ in 2008 left hotel security guard permanently injured

RCMP at Rutland home. (Contributed)
RCMP at notorious Rutland home

Police investigating a home in the 1300-block of Sylvania Crescent

Melissa Huntis the executive director of Childhood Connections. (Contributed)
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Melissa Huntis

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant remains under construction with completion anticipated in 2022. (Photo: City of West Kelowna)
Water quality advisory issued in West Kelowna

The notice affects customers on the Lakeview/Rose Valley water system

Robyn Thomas is a master of arts student in interdisciplinary graduate studies at UBC Okanagan. (Photo: UBC Okanagan)
Master’s student wins UBCO’s 3 Minute Thesis competition

Robyn Thomas’s thesis revolved around the challenges that family caregivers of children with medical complexity face

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

A&W took to social media April among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like a combination of mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

(File photo)
Man launches volunteer-based delivery service to support Penticton restaurants

Service aims to help restaurants move away from delivery apps; volunteers, owners encouraged to join

The weekly case counts for the province were updated on March 31. (BC CDC)
South Okanagan COVID-19 cases rise dramatically over last week

Cases rose to 33 cases for the most recent week from five the week before

ANKORS East Kootenay held a march in Cranbrook on Monday, August 31, 2020, for Overdose Awareness Day. They marched from the Cranbrook ANKORS location to City Hall, where there was a peaceful protest out front. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Grant funding awarded for overdose support in B.C. Interior

Funding to be used for overdose-related supports in rural, remote and Indigenous communities

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

Most Read