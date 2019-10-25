Foreign buyers tax in B.C. increased to 20 per cent in 2018, up from 15 per cent in 2016. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

B.C. Supreme Court rejects challenge over constitutionality of foreign buyers tax

Justice determines that the foreign buyers tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

A woman’s lawsuit which claimed that B.C.’s foreign buyers tax was unconstitutional will not be heard in court after it was struck down by a B.C. Supreme Court Justice Thursday.

According to the reasons for judgement, Justice Gregory Bowden rejected Chinese citizen Jing Li’s argument that the 20 per cent additional property tax doesn’t discriminate against ethnic or national origins and instead focusses on citizenship.

The foreign buyers tax, which was increased by the Horgan government from 15 to 20 per cent in February 2018, was first launched in August 2016 in order to help bring repreieve to an over-inflated housing market in the province’s largest cities.

Li, who moved from Canada to China in 2013 and does not hold a Canadian citizenship, accused the province of violating the Charter of Rights and Freedoms – particulary Section 15 – which condemns discrimination on the basis of race, nationality, ethnic origin or colour, according to court documents.

ALSO READ: Election results means more tax for foreign buyers, little change on mortgages

Li entered into a contract to purchase a property in Langley on July 13, 2016 for roughly $559,000, with a GST tax of $28,000. But because the final payment was due in November, Li was subject to the foreign buyers tax, which amounted to roughly $83,800. Li paid the additional tax on Nov. 18, 2016.

During a summary trial, Li’s lawyers argued that the tax imposes an unfair burden on immigrants, specifically Chinese people, which they called “the largest group of immigrants to the [Greater Vancouver Regional District] and more likely to purchase real estate than others,” the document reads.

Li’s lawyers also urged the court to consider how the tax “perpetuates prejudice towards, and the stereotyping or disadvantages of Chinese people in B.C.”

But Bowden sided with the lawyers representing the province, and the expert testimony of Simon Fraser University urban studies professor Andrew Yan whose research argued that “Canadian citizens or permanent residents of Chinese descent are equally impacted by housing affordability and equally will benefit from any measures that improve affordability.”

Bowden also noted in his decision that the tax received “overwhelming support for the tax among Asians living in Greater Vancouver, and that the tax is intended to address the unaffordability in the region – specifically in Vancouver – which he said has “become one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally
Next story
Forty per cent of sexual assaults in Kelowna deemed ‘unfounded’ in 2018

Just Posted

Vernon man dead in Thursday morning rollover in Lake Country

The man was pronounced dead on the scene

Forty per cent of sexual assaults in Kelowna deemed ‘unfounded’ in 2018

Thirty-five out of 88 sexual assault reports were unfounded, according to Statistics Canada

Second bridge across Okanagan Lake ‘unlikely’ because of $1 billion price tag

Highway 33 extension plans are being scaled back due to cost

UBC Okanagan in for tough volleyball home-opener challenge

The Heat host the University of Alberta Friday and Saturday

Central Okanagan school board approves drug-prevention program for 1,750 students

The program will take place across nine schools early next year

Oh deer! Penticton thieves steal apples

Two deer bust into a carport to steal apples

Downed power lines close Highway 97 in Westwold

Emergency crews on scene near Falkland

B.C. Supreme Court rejects challenge over constitutionality of foreign buyers tax

Justice determines that the foreign buyers tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Three taken to hospital after truck allegedly runs red light in Vernon

The crash took place Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Kootnekoff: BC Teachers’ Federation vs the Province of B.C. (Part 3)

In the final part of the series, Kelowna lawyer details where the battle has led

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Family of eight from South Sudan to come to Summerland

Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group had initially planned to support family from Namibia

Salmon Arm residents urge ban on use of Jake brakes in city

Concerns brought to attention of city council, decision on signs up to ministry

Most Read