B.C. takes the throne during 2018 All Canadian Wine Championships

Fruit wine in the province heavily awarded

B.C. reigned supreme during the 2018 All Canadian Wine Championships.

The fruit wine division was dominated by B.C. based wineries, winning half of the medals awarded. The best fruit wine in Canada was awarded to Mann Farms and Estate Winery based in Abbotsford for their raspberry dessert wine.

Five other provinces submitted their fruit wines, Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Nova Scotia. However B.C. took home 23 medals in all fruit wine categories with Ontario coming in second with 10 medals.

Forbidden Fruit Winery in Cawston left the championships heavily awarded for their roster of fruit based wines, ranging from their cabernet sauvingnon to their carbonated ‘Flaunt’.

Wild Goose Vineyards in Okanagan Falls was awarded the best red wine for their 2016 red horizon meritage and their 2017 gewürztraminer for white wine of the year.

Ruby Blues Winery in Penticton popped its 2017 peace & love & bubbles and dazzled judges, earning best sparkling wine of the year

Best Sparkling Wine of the Year at the 2018 All Canadian Wine Championships! Peace & Love & Bubbles, our sparkling rosé perfect for any celebration, and a celebration it is. We are proud to add this trophy to the shelf, a big thank you to wine maker Blair Gillingham, Four Shadows and Tamaran Vineyards, and all others who helped this wine from grape to glass!

The Okanagan was a heavy weight, 69 of the valley’s wineries were draped with medals while representing the Okanagan-Similkameen.

For a detailed list please visit allcanadianwinechampionships.com/acwc-2018-results/

