B.C teacher resigns, has teaching licence suspended after a profanity-laced rant

Vancouver teacher told a student to “shut your teeth”

A Vancouver teacher who went on multiple profanity-laced tirades in his classrooms has resigned from his job and had his teaching licence suspended for two weeks.

A B.C. Teachers Regulation Branch report released this week says that Maple Fun Sun Low yelled and insulted two students in his class on Nov. 21, 2017.

A female Grade 11 student had asked Low if the class would be watching a movie of a Shakespeare play they were studying.

The report said Low began screaming that the students were being “assholes,” telling them they had “to be stupid to watch movies” and to “get it out of your stupid little brains.”

READ: B.C. teacher suspended after student passes out from headlock

Low then accused a second student of laughing at him and told the student to “shut your teeth.”

Students in the class said they were shocked and scared after Low’s 20 minute tirade.

When the female Grade 11 student went up to Low after class to voice her discomfort, Low told her that that “I’m not having this conversation with you.”

This wasn’t Low’s first offence; on Aug. 1, Low was disciplined after he screamed at his students and left them in tears.

He was told to take a conflict management course, which he completed later that year.

Low resigned effective Jan. 31 and lost his teaching licence for two weeks ending on March 11.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island
Next story
Outcry over Gable Beach causes council’s rejection of bylaw

Just Posted

Outcry over Gable Beach causes council’s rejection of bylaw

Lake Country council rejected a road closure bylaw Tuesday after hearing the public’s opinion

Kelowna man put on probation for indecent exposure

The man exposed himself at The Salvation Army in Rutland in May, 2017

Events help Okanagan Valley celebrate Water Week

A River Film documentary screened March 21 in Kelowna; Syilx water tour March 22

Real estate board wades into speculation tax debate

OMREB president says unintended consequences of new tax could hurt local economy

Three Kelowna residents arrested in Saskatchewan

Three Kelowna residents are facing drug charges after a police investigation in Saskatoon

Your March 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

B.C. woman slapped with fine for living in late mother’s 55+ condo

Coralee Stevens, 48, fought to reside in Fraser Valley complex for those 55 and older

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have Victoria on the ropes

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. wine ban lifted too soon, Alberta’s Jason Kenney says

Premier John Horgan’s anti-pipeline strategy ‘100 little ankle-biting efforts’

Okanagan College Enactus teams advance to nationals

Two teams will get chance to see if they’re best in the country

Kelowna rink remains on baby watch

B.C. champs Jeff Richard and Dave Harper expecting babies while playing with Sean Geall at the Brier

Going for gold: Canada aiming to top 16 medals won in Sochi

Canada is sending 55 athletes to PyeongChang

Letter: Cats can take care of those rats

Kelowna letter-writer says there are humane ways to get rid of rats

Most Read