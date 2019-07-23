B.C. teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Grade 8 shop teacher admits to use of vulgar language and profanities toward students

This story may not be appropriate for all readers

The BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation has handed out a suspension to a Comox Valley teacher.

The decision from earlier in July was released on July 23. David James Munro has accepted a three-day suspension from Sept. 3 to 5, 2019 in relation to a complaint about him dating back to June 2017.

(See end of article for entire document.)

He was a teacher for a Grade 8 shop class in School District 71 when complaints were filed in regard to allegations of misconduct, such as using inappropriate language around parents and students. Examples cited in the decision include “I don’t give a rat’s ass,” “busting my balls,” “get your s*** together or I am not going to send you to Grade 9,” and “you were f***ing around yesterday.”

“Munro engaged in a series of inappropriate classroom interactions, including inappropriate language and sarcasm,” Commissioner Howard Kushner writes. “Munro created an environment in which students may have felt uncomfortable and fearful of being humiliated.”

It also criticizes for failing to acknowledge the need for different learning styles.

Munro is currently listed on the district website as a staff member for Cumberland Community School.

READ MORE: B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill herself

The written decision also refers to Munro’s use of sarcasm in the class, which caused some embarrassment for students.

The commissioner notes the district issued a letter of discipline to Munro on June 27, 2017, and suspended him for five days. It made the report to the commissioner about the case on July 5, 2017.

The report also cites references to a previous case of Munro using inappropriate language with students from December 2009.

It states Munro admits to the facts and that his conduct constitutes professional misconduct.

“Munro acknowledged the need for change and has taken active measures to prevent a similar situation from arising in the future,” Kushner says.

As part of the agreement, Munro is not to make any statement in writing or orally that contradicts the decision.

The Comox Valley Record has contacted School District 71 and is awaiting comment.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.