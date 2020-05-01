A classroom at a new middle school in Kelowna opened August 2019. (B.C. government)

B.C. teachers vote to accept same pay increase as other unions

Negotiations with BCTF dragged on for a year

After a year demanding more than the two-per-cent cap on annual public union contracts, members of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation have accepted a three-year contract.

The union abruptly agreed to the terms of the contract March 27, after the education ministry announced it was suspending classroom instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The finance ministry announced the ratification May 1, for a a three-year term retroactive to July 1, 2019.

The new deal exceeds the two per cent raise cap in one area, including a one per cent increase this year for the highest-paid teachers in each of B.C.’s 60 school districts.

RELATED: BCTF rejects mediator’s recommended settlement

RELATED: BCTF says teachers will work after spring break

The settlement of the BCTF dispute means about 90 per cent or 300,000 public sector union members are covered by tentative or ratified agreements under what Finance Minister Carole James calls the “sustainable services negotiating mandate.”

Education Minister Rob Fleming has said B.C. public schools are increasing the number of children of essential workers being offered classroom instruction this spring, but full classroom instruction isn’t expected until fall.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title
Next story
Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver in defamation suit

Just Posted

New Kelowna medical manufacturer to make 20 million masks per month

Breathe Medical Manufacturing’s mask output is planned to increase to 40 million by the summer

‘Phased return’ to school for Central Okanagan teachers

Teachers will return to work next week with staggered shifts

COVID-19: Virtual town hall with School District 23

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick hosts a virtual town hall on Thursday

City of Kelowna proposing tax hike slash to 2.05%

The preliminary budget approved by council in December saw a tax increase of 4.15 per cent

Drug seizure nets four arrests by Kelowna RCMP at Playa del Sol resort

RCMP executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver in defamation suit

The article, Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years, was written by Timothy Ball

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

B.C. teachers vote to accept same pay increase as other unions

Negotiations with BCTF dragged on for a year

HAWTHORNE: Motivation through the BRAVO formula

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

This is one of 11 anti-Asian incidents reported in the city through April

B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 emergency worker benefit

Tax return, eligibility for federal CERB among requirements

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

Most Read