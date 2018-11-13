B.C. to invest $492 million in affordable homes

Thousands more seniors and families will soon have a place to live following a nearly half-billion-dollar government investment in 72 new affordable housing projects.

About 4,900 units will be built in 42 communities across B.C. as part of the province’s 10-year Community Housing Fund.

Premier John Horgan and Housing Minister Selina Robinson made the announcement standing in front of Vancouver’s Chelsea Gardens, which will get $10.2 million for 102 homes for individuals, families and seniors.

“The project will include a mix of rent levels, including deep subsidy units for people with low income, like seniors on fixed income,” Robinson said.

Housing is also coming for low- to moderate-income families, such as people who work in the retail or service sector, she added, as well as for middle-income people like nurses, teachers and first responders.

Vancouver will see 10 projects and 1,101 homes, while Victoria will get five projects and 588 homes.

Jill Atkey, the CEO for the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, said it’s important that Tuesday’s announcement is part of the long-term strategy to build 14,000 homes over 10 years.

“Spending more than you can afford on rent is the new normal,” Atkey said.

“One-third of British Columbians are renters and almost half of them are spending more than half of their income on rent, and almost one-in-five are spending more than 60 per cent of their income on rent.”

