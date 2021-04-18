A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. to open up COVID vaccine registration to all B.C. residents 18+ in April

Registration does not equate to being able to book an appointment

By the end of the month, all British Columbian adults will be asked to register to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The province announced a new registration timetable Sunday (April 18). Today, all people ages 45 and up, all Indigenous adults and people deemed clinically extremely vulnerable are already able to register and in some cases, receive their vaccine.

Registering does not mean that a person will be able to receive their vaccine. Instead, the individual will be notified once their age cohort becomes eligible. Currently, people ages 63 and up, all Indigenous adults and people deemed clinically extremely vulnerable are being immunized through the province’s Get Vaccinated portal. People between the ages of 55 and 65 can get the AstraZeneca vaccine at participating pharmacies: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/pharmacy, and some frontline workers either are, or will soon, be able to get a vaccine as well.

The province has pledged to vaccinate its entire adult population by the end of June.

The new registration timetable is:

  • Monday, April 19: 40 and up
  • Tuesday, April 20: 35 and up
  • Wednesday, April 21: 30 and up
  • Thursday, April 22: 25 and up
  • Friday, April 23: 18 and up

There are three ways to register: online at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html, by phoning 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day or by visiting a Service BC location.

READ MORE: Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

Most Read