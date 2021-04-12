Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. to register people ages 40+ for COVID-19 vaccines in April

Appointments are currently being booked for people ages 66 and up

The province has announced its COVID-19 vaccine registration schedule for the next week.

In a social media post, Health Minister Adrian Dix said that people born in 1966 and earlier (age 55+) can register Monday, people born in 1971 (50+) and earlier can register Wednesday, people born in 1976 (45+) and earlier can register on Friday and those born in 1981 or earlier (40+) can register on April 19.

Being able to register does not mean appointments will be booked right away; people who register will receive a notification once they become eligible to book their vaccine appointment. Individuals will need to have their full legal name, postal code, personal health number and a phone number or email to book an appointment after they are notified that they are eligible for a vaccine.

Currently, B.C. is booking vaccine appointments for people born in 1955 (66+), all Indigenous adults and people deemed clinically extremely vulnerable, according to Dix.

B.C. is right on, if not somewhat ahead, of schedule for its COVID-19 vaccines, despite supply issues. In a timetable originally unveiled in mid-March, people ages 69 to 65 and ages 64 to 60 were scheduled for their first dose in April and May.

Just over 20 per cent of B.C. residents have gotten their first dose, under the province’s four-month-gap system, which means that most second doses will likely be given this summer or fall. However, B.C. continues to experience a COVID surge with 1,262 new cases on Friday.

An update from the province is expected on Monday afternoon.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

