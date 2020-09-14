FILE – British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

The province is bringing in a new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients per year, Premier John Horgan announced Monday (Sept. 14).

Horgan said the program was a priority for the province because although six British Columbians die each day from lung cancer, 70 per cent of patients are diagnosed in advanced stages.

low dose CT scan that takes minutes and is not painful

BC Cancer Care Announcement Sept 14, 2020

Premier John Horgan; Adrian Dix, Minister of Health; Dr. Kim Chi, vice-president and chief medical officer, BC Cancer; and a patient, make an announcement about cancer care in B.C.

Posted by Government of British Columbia on Monday, September 14, 2020

More to come.

BC Cancer FoundationCancerJohn Horgan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mission Creek Greenway Bridges reopen in Kelowna
Next story
A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP patrolling school zones in effort to slow speeders

“Wherever you’re going, it isn’t worth risking the safety of a child,” says Kelowna RCMP

Surrey man faces sentencing for second-degree murder in West Kelowna

Tejwant Danjou was convicted last month of killing his wife in a West Kelowna hotel room in 2018

Police on alert for distracted Okanagan drivers

Month-long campaign focuses on drivers not paying attention behind the wheel

Mission Creek Greenway Bridges reopen in Kelowna

The three bridges were closed for maintenance

Morning Start: A hiker found and returned an ancient wallet

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Premier says he’s focused on other issues

Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

COVID-19 outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre declared over

Seven staff tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school

Interior Health has contacted people if they might’ve been exposed to the virus

Most Read