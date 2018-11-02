Heavy rain has caused flooding in B.C. town

Nearby creek burst due to heavy rain

Due to heavy rain a nearby creek behind the Frontier Motel in Revelstoke, B.C. burst its bank this morning. Road crews arrived on the scene early this morning. Highway 23 is closed between Highway 1 and Cleland Rd. For detour, use Cleland Rd thru to Laforme.

Road crews are directing traffic, but one van thought they could make it. They could not. According to road crews, the van started to float. There is no reported damage to the Frontier Motel.

Road crews are currently trying to block pouring water from the flooded creek. They will bring in a backhoe to drain the road.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Kelowna youth bring creative ideas to life

Just Posted

Brutus Beefcake headlines Okanagan wrestling tour

The WWE legend reflects on the record B.C. tour of 32 events in 32 days

Kelowna youth bring creative ideas to life

Apply for a Youth Development and Engagement grant by Sunday, Jan.20.

Okanagan Regional Library opens branch at UBCO

Unique partnership brings ORL services to Kelowna campus

Kelowna bus stops adopt electronic signage

New visuals part of pending NextRide bus location technology

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers gets international acknowledgement

2018 Crime Stoppers International Award Winners

Rainy weekend ahead for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting wind and rain for the weekend

Top court rejects group’s attempt to stop B.C. referendum as campaign underway

B.C. Appeal Court Justice Gregory Fitch says there was no merit to the association’s argument that disputed the lower court’s ruling

Interior B.C. town floods

Nearby creek burst due to heavy rain

B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

A pair of hungry moose were caught on camera snacking on some Halloween treats.

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Ottawa to purchase a 6th Arctic and offshore patrol vessel: Sajjan

The federal government had previously committed to five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels and had been considering a sixth

William Shatner’s on a musical mission, despite not being able to really sing

Shatner wasn’t the only ‘Star Trek’ actor to release what would later be considered a camp classic

Most Read