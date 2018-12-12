B.C. Tree Fruits searching for new CEO and CFO

The help wanted sign is up at BC Tree Fruits—and the organization’s two top job are up for grabs .

The growers co-operative is looking for a new CEO and a new CFO.

The job listings were posted at the end of November on Linked In and link back to the BC Tree Fruits website.

It’s not clear why CEO Stan Swales or CFO Warren Everton are being replaced. Swales was hired in 2016 and replaced Alan Tyabji, and Everton was hired in February 2013 after nearly three years working as the manager of finance for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Everton’s Linked In page still listed him as CFO for BC Tree Fruits, but Swales Linked In page listed him only as the general manager of Growers Supply Company Limited, a wholly owbned subsidiary of BC Tree Fruits, for the last 13.5 years.

The job listings for the two top executive positions say those who apply should have at least 10 years management experience and while that experience would be considered an asset if it was in the fruit industry, it is not essential.

With close to 1,000 employees at peak season, BC Tree Fruits is a member-owned cooperative that, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Growers Supply Company Ltd., operates 11 facilities—including packing houses—throughout the Okanagan Valley.

It provides expertise in grading, packing and marketing fruit under the cooperative’s brand.

The BC Tree Fruits board delegates responsibility for management and day-to-day operations to the CEO and he or she will have the authority to carry out these responsibilities, in accordance with the direction and policies established by the board, says the job posting for a new CEO.

BC Tree Fruits is headquartered in Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.