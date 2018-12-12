The B.C. Tree Fruits office on Water Street in Kelowna. —Image: Google Maps

B.C. Tree Fruits searching for new CEO and CFO

Top job postings at growers’ cooperative listed quietly at the end of November

The help wanted sign is up at BC Tree Fruits—and the organization’s two top job are up for grabs .

The growers co-operative is looking for a new CEO and a new CFO.

The job listings were posted at the end of November on Linked In and link back to the BC Tree Fruits website.

It’s not clear why CEO Stan Swales or CFO Warren Everton are being replaced. Swales was hired in 2016 and replaced Alan Tyabji, and Everton was hired in February 2013 after nearly three years working as the manager of finance for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Everton’s Linked In page still listed him as CFO for BC Tree Fruits, but Swales Linked In page listed him only as the general manager of Growers Supply Company Limited, a wholly owbned subsidiary of BC Tree Fruits, for the last 13.5 years.

The job listings for the two top executive positions say those who apply should have at least 10 years management experience and while that experience would be considered an asset if it was in the fruit industry, it is not essential.

With close to 1,000 employees at peak season, BC Tree Fruits is a member-owned cooperative that, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Growers Supply Company Ltd., operates 11 facilities—including packing houses—throughout the Okanagan Valley.

It provides expertise in grading, packing and marketing fruit under the cooperative’s brand.

The BC Tree Fruits board delegates responsibility for management and day-to-day operations to the CEO and he or she will have the authority to carry out these responsibilities, in accordance with the direction and policies established by the board, says the job posting for a new CEO.

BC Tree Fruits is headquartered in Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Just Posted

B.C. Tree Fruits searching for new CEO and CFO

Top job postings at growers’ cooperative listed quietly at the end of November

Deadline looming for participation in Okanagan Travel Survey

Those who were sent survey questionnaires have until Dec. 18 to complete and return them

Submissions sought for UBC Okanagan’s annual fiction competition

University’s annual short-story contest enters its 21st year

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Man caught on camera allegedly trying to defraud ICBC

Auto-insurer warns B.C. drivers to record info after crashes

Warning issued as forecast calls for 20-foot waves in Tofino

Dangerous waves, strong currents and upper-shoreline flooding expected for Tofino-Ucluelet area

An 800-pound pig named Theodore needs a forever home, B.C. society says

‘Theodore is not destined to be somebody’s bacon’

Single-bridge option chosen to replace Highway 1 bridge in Sicamous

Five-lane span selected over plan with second bridge at Sicamous’ Main Street

UPDATE: Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke, expected to open at 7:30 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke near the west entrance to… Continue reading

Teenager Alphonso Davies wins Canadian Men’s Soccer Player for the Year Award

Derek Cornelius and Chilliwack native, Jordyn Huitema were named Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

B.C. teen MMA fighter shows heart

Young Unity MMA competitors bring home Ws

2,000 Canadians died of an overdose in first 6 months of the year

New data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows the crisis is not subsiding

Another B.C. city votes to ban single-use plastic bags

First six months of proposed ban would focus on education, not enforcement

Most Read