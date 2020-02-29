B.C. truck drivers caught with passengers sitting on wood block, children’s car seat

On Feb. 27, 2020, RCMP in Burnaby caught a truck driver with a third passenger in the back, sitting on a child’s car seat. (RCMP handout)
On Feb. 25, 2020, RCMP in Burnaby caught a truck driver with a second passenger sitting on a wood block. (RCMP handout)

Mounties are reminding truck drivers that neither a wood block – nor a child’s car seat – are appropriate replacements for legal passenger seats in rigs or any other vehicles.

RCMP in Burnaby conducted a number of commercial vehicle safety stops this week in the city and took to social media to highlight some of the infractions officers found.

On Thursday, police officers stopped a truck in South Burnaby only to find a passenger sitting on a block of wood. The driver was issued three tickets for five violations and slapped with a $1,018 fine. The truck was “placed out of service” and towed.

Then on Friday, officers stopped another commercial truck after finding three passengers in a two-passenger rig. The extra adult passenger was using a child booster seat on the floor of the vehicle, police said.

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

While the driver was issued a $598 ticket, the extra passenger left the truck and took the SkyTrain.

Mounties called the blitz a “a resounding success,” and said more details on further incidents will be released Monday.

