Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)

B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate has continued to turn down since mid-November, with hot spots in the southern Interior, the Northwest and the Fraser Valley, where the highest number of diagnosed cases has been determined since fall.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presented the latest modelling of B.C.’s second surge of coronavirus Dec. 23, showing the age group from 20 to 40 has the highest infection rate. School-aged children continue to test positive at low rates, with fewer than seven out of 1,000 students showing infection as testing ramped up since the start of the school year.

“Most school-aged children who have symptoms do not have COVID-19, and that remains the same as we have seen throughout the pandemic,” Henry said. “With more than 600,000 students and educators back in our school system, this is something that we have been following very carefully.”

She acknowledged that there have been many exposure events, with infected people being in the school environment when they may be contagious.

“We have been posting those regularly,” Henry said. “It does not mean that anybody has transmitted the virus in those settings, but it’s an understanding of how much risk we have in our school environment. And what we have seen is that even though we have exposure events that reflect transmission events in our community, we have very little transmission actually in schools.”

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Just Posted

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News Staff)
Quiet holiday season at Kelowna International Airport

The second wave of COVID-19 has reduced traveller traffic at the airport

Seniors are getting connected to families just in time for Christmas thanks to the Interior Savings Care Home Connection Contest. (file photo)
Gift connects Okanagan seniors with families

Care homes in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Ashcroft, Kamloops, Chase and Vernon benefit

SUV involved in crash. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News.
Two-vehicle crash blocks Leckie and Baron

Traffic is slow going in the area

Central Okanagan Food Bank volunteer pushing a cart full of donated goods into the food bank’s West Kelowna facility on May 5, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
West Kelowna Fire Rescue donates over 9,000 pounds of food to Central Okanagan Food Bank

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue said the food drive was a success thanks to generosity of community

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

A community-organized Christmas tractor parade would have taken place from Armstrong to Enderby Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, but the event has been cancelled by organizers. (Jaimee Jansen photo)
North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade nixed by COVID-19 concerns

Organizers cancelled the parade after RCMP advised they could be liable if COVID-19 measures were contravened

The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins competed in this season of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Slaying Dragons earns Shuswap sisters deal but no TV spot

Canadian Barley Tea Company founders share Dragon’s Den experience

Roderick Hansen spent Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in Penticton shovelling snow off driveways belonging to seniors and others who were unable to shovel themselves. (Contributed)
Penticton man spends day shovelling strangers’ driveways

35-year-old Roderick Hansen saw the recent snow as an opportunity to do something kind for seniors

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

6-six-year-old Orion Parisien-Wawea, who has leukemia, and his mom Sierra Book were gifted a new Nintendo Switch gaming console Monday Dec. 21, 2020 thanks to the giving spirit of a Penticton business owner that quickly spread throughout the community, leading to four other struggling families receiving gifts. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton’s giving spirit shines as donations for struggling families pour in

Six-year-old with cancer receives Nintendo; community rallies behind game shop to help more families

Educational art programs will continue at the Vernon Public Art Gallery thanks to the generousity of the community during Giving Tuesday Dec. 1. (VPAG photo)
Art education continues thanks to North Okanagan donors

VantageOne Credit Union and anonymous donor matched donations to Art Gallery

Most Read