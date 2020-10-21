BC Green Party candidate Amanda Poon (left) and BC Liberal Party candidate Renee Merrifield (right). (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

BC Green Party candidate Amanda Poon (left) and BC Liberal Party candidate Renee Merrifield (right). (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

B.C. Votes: Kelowna-Mission candidates discuss the issues

Two of the riding’s three candidates showed up to a forum

Two of the three Kelowna-Mission candidates vying for votes in the 2020 B.C. election took the stage at an electoral forum on Tuesday afternoon, giving the electorate a taste of what to expect if they earn the seat in the legislature.

The BC Greens’ Amanda Poon and The BC Liberals’ Renee Merrifield faced off for nearly 90 minutes tackling several issues, both at the local and provincial levels. The BC NDP candidate for the riding, Krystal Smith, declined to participate in the forum.

READ MORE: Meet the cadidates: Kelowna-Mission — Renee Merrifield (Liberal)

READ MORE: Meet the candidates: Kelowna-Mission – Amanda Poon (Green)

READ MORE: Meet the candidates: Kelowna-Mission — Krystal Smith (NDP)

The event, hosted by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, saw candidates given 90 seconds to answer questions posed to them before the other was allowed 60 seconds to respond.

Discussing taxation, both acknowledged the tough times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemics and elaborated on how they and their respective parties would address the struggles of individuals and small businesses.

Merrifield, as the owner of local developer Troika, said she has felt the “pinch” and says the BC Liberals are committed to making that better through across-the-board tax cuts. Merrifield said her party would remove the small business tax, which currently sits at two per cent, in addition to their campaign promise to suspend PST.

“Governments don’t bring back economies, consumers do,” she said.

READ MORE: Top issues raised during Kelowna-West candidates forum

Poon retorted by saying B.C.’s economy is very sophisticated and the cuts proposed by the Liberals would do more harm than good to the local economy, adding that the PST cut would cost $11 billion over two years. Her party, rather, is proposing specific, targeted tax cuts, where they’re deemed most necessary.

“This is not a dollar store,” she said. “When we just slash and discount — and discount the value of the labour of our workers; discount the value of our precious resources — that has unintended costs.

“What we get a deal on today, we pay for tomorrow.”

Speaking on affordable housing, a significant issue across the metro portion of the Kelowna-Mission riding, agreed that changes need to be made with regards to housing, but not on what those changes should be.

“This affordability problem isn’t going to be solved by having cheaper cabinets in your mansion in Kettle Valley,” said Poon. “Our party isn’t looking at making life easier for folks at the very top and hoping it’ll trickle down. We know that never happens.”

She suggested moving towards co-op housing and implementing housing policies that are inclusive of all families, not just those with two-incomes.

Merrifield said the issue again comes to taxes and tackling the “layering effect” that certain taxes have. She also mentioned the need to focus on the economy and the effect that the struggling forestry industry has had on home prices.

“In the last 30 days, housing prices have increased by $30,000 per home because of lumber (costs).”

A question about tourism resulted in a conversation largely about the balance between helping businesses survive the turmoil brought about by the pandemic and adhering to public health advice on the matter.

Poon, who is an analyst for the Interior Health Authority, mentioned the importance of the work she and her colleagues have done through the pandemic but acknowledged tourism and hospitality needs to be bolstered to allow businesses to make it through the winter, adding that the season is already a tough time for local businesses. Her party is in support of grants to assist those businesses.

However, Poon noted businesses have found innovative ways to continue operating while staying safe thus far in the pandemic. She said she wants to listen to local entrepreneurs and support similar initiatives at a governmental level.

Merrifield said an economic plan is needed to move businesses forward. She said she believes in the resiliency of local businesses, as exemplified by the local company which broadcasted the forum, SW Events Technology.

“We’re sitting in a facility today, that was created out of necessity — created out of a disruption,” Merrifield said. She believes that type of innovation needs to be looked at by other companies, allowing for larger events to continue even amid the pandemic.

“We need to support our tourism and restaurant industries right now.”

If you’d like to watch the full forum, the Chamber of Commerce plans to upload a video of the broadcast to its YouTube channel.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No decision yet for Vernon man appealing murder sentence
Next story
VIDEO: Fake news creates serious issues for battling pandemic, chief public health doc says

Just Posted

View of Larsson Hill from DriveBC camera at 7:25 a.m. on Oct. 21. (Contributed)
Vehicle incident at Larson Hill causing delays up to one hour on Coquihalla

The incident has blocked traffic in both directions

sunglasses.
Morning Start: Sunglasses were originally designed for Chinese judges to hide their facial expressions in court

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020

BC Green Party candidate Amanda Poon (left) and BC Liberal Party candidate Renee Merrifield (right). (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C. Votes: Kelowna-Mission candidates discuss the issues

Two of the riding’s three candidates showed up to a forum

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Francophone school

École de L’Anse-au-sable is not affiliated with local SD23

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Surrey RCMP cruisers outside a Newton townhouse Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Toddler in hospital, woman dead following stabbings at Surrey townhouse

Police say two-year-old was among victims found at townhouse complex in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue

A Tim Hortons employee hands out coffee from a drive-through window to a customer in Mississauga, Ont., on March 17, 2020. Tim Hortons is ending the practice of double cupping hot drinks, a move the fast food restaurant says will eliminate hundreds of millions of cups from landfills each year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The end of double cupping: Tim Hortons ditches two cups in favour of one with sleeve

Most recycling facilities in Canada don’t recycle single use paper coffee cups because of a plastic lining

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer doctor Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s chief public health doctor says in the age of social media, fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading faster than the virus itself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
VIDEO: Fake news creates serious issues for battling pandemic, chief public health doc says

Both Tam and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to be responsible about the information they share

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead following a three vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (File photo)
One dead after Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

20-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene of a three vehicle collision west of Revelstoke

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Steven Stuart Gardner has been charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a firearm without a licence. He has also been charged, under the Motor Vehicle Act, with driving while prohibited. (Crime Stoppers photo)
Car connected to shooting, dumped in Chase leads to unrelated arrest

Investigation of Kamloops shooting leads police to a rural Chase property

Volunteer registered nurse Stephanie Hamilton recieves a swab from a driver as she works at a Covid-19 testing site in the parking lot at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
13 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are 624 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic

Most Read