The B.C. Wildfire Service has been in the South Okanagan for a couple days, now, on a seven-day contract to help sandbag areas to help mitigate flooding in the area — particularly around Willowbrook and Sportsmens Bowl Road. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

B.C. Wildfire vehicle broken into in South Okanagan

The service has been helping with sandbagging efforts, as rural Oliver battles flooding

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

The Oliver RCMP detachment says there is a file open of B.C. Wildfire Service vehicles being broken into in Osoyoos.

A call has been put in to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment.

—-

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

A B.C. Wildfire Service vehicle was broken into this week in the South Okanagan while they help mitigate flooding issues in rural Oliver, according to the regional district.

Details are scarce, but in a tweet, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said it was “disappointing” to hear that a B.C. Wildfire Service vehicle was broken into.

A request for comment has been sent to the RCMP.

The Province of B.C. has provided over 50 fire fighters from B.C. Wildfire Service, who are working in areas affected by flooding in the south Okanagan north of Oliver, according to the RDOS.

The Willowbrook and Sportsmens Bowl Road areas have been impacted by high water flows this spring, with the freshet still yet to come.

Those communities are currently under a state of local emergency, with an emergency operations centre being run out of the RDOS boardroom in Penticton.

B.C. Wildfire crews have been strengthening sandbag barriers in these locations over the last few days, as well as preparing sandbags for use in strategic areas.

As the spring freshet approaches, the RDOS said it will be “invaluable” to have the extra manpower in place.

Nearly 150 homes are under evacuation alert in the Sportsmens Bowl Road area, with one home evacuated due to “debris and tree” blocking her driveway, causing emergency evacuation concerns.

The emergency operations centre continues to remain open as required. To report flooding or wildfire emergencies, call the EOC at 250-490-4225.

More to come…

