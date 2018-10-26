B.C. wine industry exploring its identity, says UBC report

A report on B.C.’s wine industry looks into identity. What do you think defines B.C. wine?

  • Oct. 26, 2018 7:30 a.m.
  • News

Sussing out an identity for B.C. wine may be the key to the industry’s success, say researchers who penned the report BC Wine Territory Identity.

The team at UBC’s Okanagan campus, in collaboration with KEDGE Business School in Bordeaux (France), has been working with the British Columbia wine industry to help it explore its sense of identity. The 28-page report discusses the idea of a shared identity and its importance for wine regions. It also recommends actions for wineries, growers, industry organizations and regional associations.

British Columbia Wine Region: A Territory Exploring Its Identity from Plia Film Productions on Vimeo.

“The report lays out some of the challenges that must be met if the industry is to be competitive and have a strong presence on the global stage,” said Roger Sugden, Faculty of Management dean, member of UBC’s Regional Socio-Economic Development Institute of Canada, and one of the report’s authors.

The authors invite the industry to act on the report, using it to stimulate a rich conversation about some of the challenges they face.

“Many wine regions in the world speak about their identity, but in fact very few of them have explored in depth its meaning for their territories,” says Jacques-Olivier Pesme, wine industry expert at UBC and the University of Adelaide.

In support of the ongoing development of the BC wine territory, UBC is committed to continuing its relationship with the wine industry and will hold a series of workshops in December. Those workshops will focus on recommendations from the report.

Read the full report and its recommended actions here: https://ubckedgewine.ca/identity/

U.S. Exxon lawsuit takes aim at Alberta oilsands over climate risks
Do you leave the heat or the TV on for your pet when you’re not home?

