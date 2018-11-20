B.C. woman allegedly threatens to rip out intestines of American man

A Kamloops-area woman is accused of harassing and threatening to disembowel an American man

—Kamloops this Week

Armed with a search warrant, police are gathering information from the cellphone of a Kamloops-area woman accused of harassing and threatening to disembowel an American man she met in New York last year.

Felicia Dodginghorse is also accused of threatening the man’s daughter and, in an attempt to intimidate him, texting him a photo of the girl leaving her New York home.

RELATED: Possible prison time for Kamloops woman who stole thousands from her company

Dodginghorse, 26, is charged with two counts of criminal harassment in connection with the allegations. She is slated to stand trial in Kamloops provincial court next year.

According to court documents, Dodginghorse, who lives in Chase, met the American man on a visit to New York in the fall of 2017. The man attempted to end the relationship after a couple of visits, the documents allege, and she began harassing him by phone and text in January.

The American man contacted Chase RCMP in February and said Dodginghorse phoned him the previous month and “threatened to stab, cut him and rip out his intestines,” the documents allege.

According to the documents, the harassment remained “relentless” a month later. The man said he was receiving upwards of 200 calls and messages daily from Dodginghorse, including a troubling photo of his daughter leaving her home in New York.

RELATED: Racists graffiti on Kamloops bathroom walls

In April, RCMP were told New York detectives were “interested in the comments of Felicia Dodginghorse, specifically having people in New York do her dirty work,” the documents state.

Dodginghorse was arrested by Chase Mounties on April 24 and released the next day on a promise to appear in court. Her phone was seized upon her arrest and police have until the end of November to search the device for evidence relating to the American man’s claims.

Dodginghorse’s two-day trial is scheduled to begin on May 28.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.