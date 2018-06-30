B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

A Nelson woman is lashing out at speeding motorists in a personal bid to prevent more mountain goat deaths on a stretch of Highway 31 near Kaslo.

Two mountain goats, a nanny and a kid, were struck and killed by a large vehicle at Lardeau Bluffs, about 30 kilometres north of Kaslo, on June 19.

“I am totally disgusted,” said Barb Butchart, who was at the same spot on the highway the day before taking photos of the half dozen mountain goats licking salt off the asphalt.

“I was there at 6 a.m. the 18th taking photos of the mountain goats and a logging truck sped past there going way over the speed limit as did other trucks,” said Butchart, adding none of the animals were struck while she was there.

“The trucks didn’t slow down at all, yet they know the goats are there, but continue to speed through that area,” she said.

While small yellow and black warning signs were placed on the highway a couple of years ago, Butchart would like to see more done to slow traffic in the area.

“There needs to be a lot more awareness and signage along that stretch of road,” said Butchart, suggesting warning signs should be larger and have capital letters and flashing lights should be added.

Butchart said she has also contacted Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall’s office about her concerns.

Conservation Officer Natham Smienk confirmed two mountain goats were hit by a vehicle at Lardeau Bluffs and added, “The bottom line is people need to slow down.”

He said he believed they were the first mountain goats killed in that area in that last few years.

The speed limit on Highway 31 in that area is 80 kilometres-per-hour.