Submitted photo: Kayla Polege Kayla Polege, a Surrey resident with autism, had her scooter stolen last week from Scott Road Station. Polege said the scooter has helped her get around following a few incidents of overstimulation on while taking transit.

B.C. woman with autism has scooter stolen from SkyTrain station

Kayla Polege purchased scooter after ‘shutdowns’ on transit

A few months after purchasing a scooter to help her get to work and run errands, Kayla Polege’s scooter was stolen.

Polege, who has autism, said she was on her way to her friend’s place in New Westminster on Sept. 12 when she got a flat tire just before Scott Road Station. She said she called her dad to let him know about the flat, so they could take it to the shop later on.

Polege said she left the scooter tied up for a couple hours at the station, but when she came back, it was gone.

Immediately, Polege said, she saw transit police at the station and reported the stolen scooter. She said transit police told her they would look at cameras and sent out an officer.

“Because with a flat tire, if they were pushing it, they couldn’t have gotten very far.”

The scooter, Polege said, is very important in helping her get around. Polege has autism and she said she has a very hard time taking transit because of overstimulation.

“I’ve had a couple of shutdowns on transit and had to get help from transit police to get home,” Polege said.

After a “really bad experience” a couple months ago, Polege said she’s had enough.

She said she used money she saved up to buy the scooter and put the rest on her credit card.

Since then, Polege said, she’s used the scooter to go to and from work, run errands and go to the autism centre.

“I don’t have to get somebody to take me.”

But with the scooter gone, Polege said she has had to rely on family members to drive her around.

As of Thursday evening (Sept. 20), Polege said she hadn’t had any updates on the scooter.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents
Next story
Off Nova Scotia, a bid to ‘unravel the mystery’ of great white sharks

Just Posted

Ancestral remains uncovered at Fintry to be reburied

Remains found along Shorts Creek in Fintry Provincial Park during flood remediation measures

Okanagan College students given the chance to learn more about municipal election

The students’ union will hold an all candidates

Celebrate Oktoberfest and help Kelowna residents

Oktoberfest fundraiser on Friday Oct. 26 at the Laurel Packinghouse.

School bus and SUV collide in Kelowna

A school bus and an SUV have collided near Summerhill Winery.

Okanagan Rail Trail to officially open

Thursday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m., Oyama Boat Launch, Wood Lake; public welcome

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

Drunk driver gets hammered by judge

Hedley man under virtual house arrest for three months

New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

New silver collectors coin captures fast-paced energy of an Indigenous powwow

B.C. woman with autism has scooter stolen from SkyTrain station

Kayla Polege purchased scooter after ‘shutdowns’ on transit

Video: Penticton drive-thru breakfast over the top for United Way

Best year ever for Lakeside Drive-Thru Breakfast in support of the United Way

Off Nova Scotia, a bid to ‘unravel the mystery’ of great white sharks

The question: Is Nova Scotia the second mating site for Atlantic white sharks, something scientists say could be key to protecting the endangered species.

Man arrested after carjacking, collision, pepper spray attacks in Vancouver

Vancouver police say one man is in custody after a chaotic scene of events in the downtown core

Canadian investigator says World Anti-Doping Agency got a bad deal from Russia

A Canadian lawyer says the World Anti-Doping Agency rushed into accepting a bad deal by reinstating the country’s drug-testing program.

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read