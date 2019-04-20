B.C. women make 2,200 cabbage rolls for charity

The money raised was donated to former NHL player Aaron Volpatti, who is raising funds for ALS

Two B.C. ladies decided to cook for charity but had little idea how much demand there would be for meat, rice and tomato wrapped in cabbage.

Jeannie Elrick and Susan Dosot, along with helpers, made 2,200 rolls in Revelstoke, B.C.

“And that’s if you don’t count the ones we did in our sleep,” said Elrick. They raised $4,000.

According to Elrick, everyone loves cabbage rolls, but no one wants to make them. The pair made them last month, over several 14-hour days.

The cooking was a fundraiser for Elrick’s grandson, former NHL player Aaron Volpatti, who is raising money for ALS. Volpatti played for the Vancouver Canucks and is originally from Revelstoke but now lives in Vernon, B.C. This July, Volpatti is competing in an Ironman.

People with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) gradually become paralyzed. The disease prevents the brain from communicating with the muscles of the body and over time, the muscles disintegrate. People lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow and eventually breath. There’s no cure.

Volpatti’s father, Tony was diagnosed with ALS in 2016.

Volpatti aims to raise $25,000 for his race and is currently at $12,000.

Ironman triathlons consist of 3.86 km swim, 180 km bike and 42 km run.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” said Volpatti. The Ironman is in Whistler, B.C

According to his website, which provides information on ALS and how to donate, Volpatti isn’t a swimmer, biker, or runner.

“I sink like a rock.”

While the race will be hard, “the challenge will be nothing like my dad’s battle” writes Volpatti.

For those interested, donations can be made here: https://www.alsbc.ca/ironman-for-als/

Elrick and Dosot plan to make more cabbage rolls this fall for another local charity.

