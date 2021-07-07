A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Baby killed, father hurt by vehicle in downtown Vancouver: police

Police say the pedestrians were hit as an SUV and a sports car collided Tuesday night

An 11-month-old has been killed and the infant’s father injured after they were hit by one of two vehicles that collided in downtown Vancouver.

Police say the pedestrians were hit as an SUV and a sports car collided Tuesday night.

The condition of the 31-year-old man was not available.

Const. Tania Visintin describes one of the two drivers as a suspect and says he was also injured and treated in hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Visintin says more details could be released later.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Morning Start: Apple pie comes from England

Just Posted

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park returns July 9. (Music in the Park/Facebook)
Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Apple pie comes from England

A wildfire burning near Oyama Lake has some residents on evacuation alert Tuesday, July 6. (Rita Love photo)
Second wildfire sparks near Oyama

This Mediterranean-style luxury home in Kelowna is valued at $6.5 million. (Avanti on Hobson)
$6.5 million Kelowna home goes live on auction block