Back-to-back crashes in Kelowna cause traffic chaos

A truck smashed into a tree on Hollywood Road south

A two-vehicle collision on Hollywood Road South sent a truck into a tree.

One person was checked over by BC Ambulance for a back injury. The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Hollywood Road South wasn’t blocked by the vehicles and traffic was not affected.

Then about 3:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to Springfield Road and Durnin Road for a two-vehicle collision.

This crash caused traffic to back up westbound on Springfield.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna

