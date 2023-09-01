Back to school: Kelowna RCMP warns drivers to slow down

From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days, speed limits are 30 km/h in school zones

Motorists are reminder to obey school speed zone signs as classes return. (Photo by Don Bodger) Kelowna RCMP Constable Mike Della-Paolera engages with some kids ahead of the first day of school at Springvalley Elementary on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Schools around the Central Okanagan are ready to open back up on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and the Kelowna RCMP is reminding the public to be aware.

Thousands of kids will be heading back to school and drivers need to be aware that school zone speed limits of 30 km/h are back in effect. This is in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless posted otherwise and also is implied in playground zones from dawn until dusk every day.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking drivers to remember the following:

• Slow down;

• Beware of school zones;

• Watch for pedestrians (small children may not understand the rules yet);

• Focus on the road by putting away electronic devices and other distractions;

• When dropping off or picking up children at school, ensure you do so in a safe place where the children can exit onto a sidewalk;

• Know the school bus laws. Red flashing lights and a stop sign arm extended indicate children are preparing to load or unload from the bus and require you to stop from either direction. Failing to stop for a school bus signal can result in a $368 fine;

• Students and parents walking to school should always use designated crosswalks and make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Remove headphones and earbuds to remain aware of your surroundings on the road.

• Plan a safe route to school.

• Cross at designated crosswalks and use available traffic signals.

• Establish a pickup plan.

• Walk with a parent or buddy if possible.

• Pay attention to your surroundings.

• For more information on alternative transportation options in Kelowna, visit Kelowna.ca/activetransportation.

As the school year starts, drivers can expect to see the RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, and Kelowna Municipal Traffic Services in and around school zones over the next week and as the school years goes on.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna, traffic delays expected

READ MORE: Rescheduled Denim on the Diamond to donate to Central Okanagan wildfire relief

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschoolKelownaOkanaganRCMP