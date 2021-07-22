The trail to Eva Lake in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (File photo)

The trail to Eva Lake in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (File photo)

Backcountry closed in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

Parks Canada fire crews responded to a fire on Frisby Ridge

Parks Canada has closed the backcountry in Mt. Revelstoke National Park.

Though the summit loop and lower mountain trails will remain open, there will be no backcountry camping and the trail to Eva, Jade and Miller Lake has been closed.

Shelley Bird, information officer for Parks Canada, said this decision was made due to the extreme fire danger as well as resource availability in the region.

Parks Canada fire crews responded to one of three fires on Frisby Ridge that were discovered July 20 and suspected to be caused by lighting.

The crews responded to support local fire management capacity, said a news release from Parks Canada.

At the moment Parks Canada has two National Incident Management Teams supporting the wildfire response in B.C., including several personnel from Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.

Most recently a team was deployed to support response on the Nk’Mip wildfire near Osoyoos.

There is currently a fire ban in Glacier and Mt. Revelstoke National Parks and Parks Canada is urging upmost caution when travelling and recreating in the parks.

