Bad weather increases number of accidents

Kelowna - Emergency crews responded to as many as 38 collisions over Saturday and Sunday

An accident between a semi-trailer truck and a truck Saturday on the Okanagan Connector. - Credit: Facebook

Emergency responders were kept busy over the weekend due to the number of accidents caused by snowy weather.

Crews responded to as many as 38 reported collisions on Saturday and Sunday alone.

On Saturday, the more serious accidents involved a roll-over on Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna and a crash between a semi-trailer truck and a truck on the Okanagan Connector.

“With respect to the single vehicle rollover collision on Dilworth Mountain, I am not aware of any serious injuries sustained as a result. Reports from the scene indicated that the two occupants exited the vehicle themselves,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, communications officer with the Kelowna RCMP

“The vehicle reportedly rolled down an approximate 50-foot embankment in the 2200 block of Omineca Place.”

