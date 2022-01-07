Badly burned Vernon man dies

53-year-old died four days after he was found

A man who was found badly burned in Vernon has died.

Emergency crews found the 53-year-old victim suffering from severe burns Dec. 22, around 2:30 a.m. near 32nd Street and 25th Avenue.

The Vernon man was transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries and RCMP confirmed that he died Dec. 26.

The initial investigation led police to Polson Park where it’s believed the man sustained his injuries.

“With support from the BC Coroners Service, the circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain under investigation at this time,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said Jan. 7. “Neither agency has additional information for release at this time.”

Anyone who may have witnessed any activity that led to the man being injured, and have not already spoken to investigators, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

