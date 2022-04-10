A 52-year-old man who was badly injured on Nkwala Mountain while mountain biking Sunday. (hikingaddictions.com)

A 52-year-old man who was badly injured on Nkwala Mountain while mountain biking Sunday. (hikingaddictions.com)

Badly injured mountain biker rescued from Penticton mountain

The 52-year-old was biking on Nkwala Mountain Sunday

Penticton Search and Rescue was called by BCEHS at noon to evacuate a 52-year-old man who was badly injured on Nkwala Mountain near West Bench on Sunday.

According to Penticton and District Area Search and Rescue, the man was mountain biking when he had an incident and sustained head and chest injuries.

Nine search and rescue volunteers responded to the call using two side-by-sides and the Jeep rescue vehicle. The victim was evacuated down the mountain (formally known as Gerry’s Mountain) and turned over to ambulance crews in the West Bench area of Penticton.

READ MORE: Penticton search and rescue save stranded hiker

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue

Previous story
Princeton mayor recognized as a ‘Community Hero’ by Vancouver Canucks.
Next story
Big White saw fresh snow for final winter ride

Just Posted

Big White mascot ‘Loose Moose’ is cheering for Tess Critchlow. (Photo - Big White Ski Resort)
Big White saw fresh snow for final winter ride

(Photo: Graham O’leary/Facebook)
RCMP investigating suspicious fire at Kelowna condo building

Alex Cuba (guitar) performs with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in Kelowna Friday, April 1, 2022. (Submitted photo)
REVIEW: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra enchants crowds with Juno-winning songwriter

MLA Pierre Poilievre speaks to a crowd of people at Sunset Ranch Golf Course in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Large crowd welcomes Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre in the Okanagan