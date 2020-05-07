Photo: Kamloops this Week

Bager dies after popping up in Kamloops garden

Fewer than 350 badgers are believed to still live in the province and are considered an at-risk species

  • May. 7, 2020 10:07 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A badger that surfaced in the backyard garden of a Brocklehurst residence this week was found dead on Wednesday morning.

The endangered species was recovered by the BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) from a hole it had dug in the yard of her home, Cherie Bitz told KTW.

She said she hadn’t seen the badger make an appearance on Tuesday while she awaited a conservation officer to attend. The COS set up a cage baited with meat that evening to catch the badger, Bitz said.

It’s not clear yet how the badger died, but Bitz said the COS is investigating.

Kamloops conservation officer Graydon Bruce had told KTW the agency intended to release the animal in the Lac Du Bois grasslands area.

KTW is awaiting further comment from the COS.

WARNING: This video may contain offensive language.

Bitz initially discovered the hole in her yard on the weekend and assumed either a mole or marmot dug it.

She filled in the hole, but the badger re-appeared, leading to her coming face-to-face with the badger on Monday.

Fewer than 350 badgers are believed to still live in the province, according to the conservation group Badgers in BC.

Badgers are members of the weasel family and considered an at-risk animal in B.C., according to the Ministry of Environment.

They tend to live primarily in deep-soiled grassland, shrub-steppe and open stands of ponderosa pine or Douglas fir and can be found in the southwestern B.C., including the Kamloops area.

READ MORE: Owner seeks return of missing Shuswap tortoise

READ MORE: Penticton Tim Hortons staff thank frontline workers with inspirational video

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Endangered Species

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bikes, beer targeted by prowling thieves in Shuswap village
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

Just Posted

Kelowna S.H.A.R.E Society seeking community assistance amid COVID-19

S.H.A.R.E. Society is a nonprofit organization that is 100 per cent dedicated to giving back to the community

PHOTOS: Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes

Residents living along Sutherland Avenue and Ethel Street are affected by the flooding

40 Under 40: Jillian Haller

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

Keep looking for the positive: Westbank First Nation on Mental Health Week

The nation’s in-person mental health supports have been cancelled, but have since been adapted for online

40 Under 40: Nathan MacDermott

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

Okanagan Tim Hortons staff thank frontline workers with inspirational video

‘I think everyone needs a smile right now and we hope our dance brings that to you’

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Two reports in one day of ‘suspicious’ men in cars: Penticton RCMP

One man arrested for impaired driving, RCMP still trying to locate the other for questioning

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

Most Read