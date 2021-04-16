Bail decision moved for Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter

Shaun Ross Wiebe was charged with manslaughter in the 2018 death of Heather Barker

A man charged with the manslaughter of a young mother of three in 2018 will have to wait two more weeks for a judge to make a decision on bail.

Shaun Ross Wiebe, former owner of Wiebe’s Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza on 35th Street, was arrested Jan. 22, 2021, in connection with the death of 37-year-old Heather Barker at a home in the Rise development March 15, 2018.

Barker was found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries in a home on Cordon Place.

The mother of three, originally from Langley, was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital and died from her injuries March 16, 2018.

Wiebe’s court matter was adjourned this week to April 26, BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin confirms.

He remains in custody.

Wiebe was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm stemming from an incident in February 2018. He has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance, slated for Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The charges against Wiebe have yet to be proven in court.

