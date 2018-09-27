Bail denied for Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder

Bail has been denied for a Surrey man accused of killing a woman he was travelling with while at the West Kelowna Best Western hotel.

Tejwant Danjou, who is accused of second degree murder in the death of Rama Gauravarapu, had his bail hearing today and the decision was rendered just after 3:30 p.m.. He’s been in custody since his arrest in July and will remain in custody.

On the night of July 22, police were called to a hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road after a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said at the time police discovered Gauravarapu when they arrived at the scene and arrested Danjou, 69, a short distance away.

A woman staying in a hotel room adjacent to where Gauravarapu was found said that paramedics worked on her for some time before she was taken to the scene and that many people on the second floor of the hotel were asked to stay put as evidence was collected.

Gauravarapu had been a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years. The branch was briefly closed the day her death was announced as her co-workers grieved.

Danjou is a real estate agent and had his real estate licence suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia in the wake of this incident.

Linteau said the two were known to each other, and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

