Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

One of the three men charged in the 2017 killing of a 20-year-old Alberta man has been granted bail.

Jared Jorgenson, 27, of Dawson Creek had a one-day bail hearing in Kelowna Tuesday, and the following day he was granted bail. Details of bail hearings are sealed.

On Monday Jorgenson, along with his co-accused Ryan Watt, 26, of Vancouver, Joshua Fleurant, 20, of Prince George were in court to schedule an arraignment hearing on charges of first-degree murder in connection with Michael Bonin’s death. It is slated for July 9.

RELATED: Men accused in Michael Bonin's murder appear in Kelowna court

Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope at approximately 7:30 a.m. on April 20, 2017.

“All the parties involved knew each other to varying degrees,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said at a news conference in January.

Bonin’s criminal history includes an assault conviction and Fleurant and Bonin were both charged in relation to the same car theft.

RELATED: Men accused in Michael Bonin's murder knew him

Police believe the attack was not random but Jang declined to share any details as the case is now before the courts.

Bonin was identified as being from Rycroft, Alta. and was remembered by family as a “loving, helpful and loyal young man who had lots to live for.”

During their brief court appearance, legal counsel for one of the accused pointed out that it’s been five months that their client has been detained and it’s prefered that the court process move along swiftly.

Most Read