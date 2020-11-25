Bail hearing for Penticton man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement

Robert Sauve is facing more than 10 criminal charges

A Penticton man charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, assault and criminal harassment among other charges will find out if he gets bail or not on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Robert Sauve, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court via video conference from jail. Crown Garry Hansen said he would need about 40 minutes to speak at Sauve’s bail hearing “given the sheer volume and seriousness of the charges.”

Sauve’s defense counselsaid he would only need 10 minutes.

The 27-year-old was charged with sex assault, imprisonment, assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm for an incident that took place on Jan. 14.

He was released on bail on March 4, but was sent back to jail after being charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and breach of his release conditions.

Earlier this year he served time for charges of forcible entry and assault, stemming from a May incident in Penticton.

Once released on bail again, new charges were filed against Sauve for assualt and breaching his release for an incident that occured on Oct. 11. He has now been serving time since the October incident.

In August, Sauve was sentenced to 60 days in jail for assault.

More to come.