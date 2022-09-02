Defence lawyer Marie Henein attends a press conference in Ottawa on May 8, 2019. Henein is representing a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her son and crossing the border illegally into the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bail hearing for Saskatchewan mother accused faking deaths before entering U.S.

The woman is charged with public mischief and child abduction in contravention of a custody order

A bail hearing is set to begin today for a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her son and illegally crossing the border into the United States.

The 48-year-old is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court in the afternoon.

The woman is charged with public mischief and child abduction in contravention of a custody order.

She also faces two charges in the U.S. related to identity fraud for allegedly crossing the border with fake identification.

Marie Henein is a high-profile Toronto lawyer representing the woman, who cannot be named due to a publication ban that prevents the release of details that may identify the woman’s son.

The defence has asked that the woman’s surety be her sister, who would supervise the accused if she is granted bail.

The Canadian Press

