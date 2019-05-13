Kevin Lee Barrett will appear back in court in Kelowna on May 28

Bail hearing set for West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Lee Barrett, 60, of West Kelowna is in custody

The West Kelowna man charged with the attempted murder of his 79-year-old mother appeared in court, Monday.

Kevin Lee Barrett, 60, made a brief appearance via video in a Kelowna Provincial Court room for a bail hearing, which was put over.

READ MORE: Man who allegedly beat mother appears in Kelowna court

Barrett is in custody and is scheduled to have a bail hearing on June 3.

It’s alleged Barrett assaulted his mother, drove her up to a forested area of Westside Road and left her in the bush on April 29.

The elderly woman was seriously injured and was in desperate need of medical attention.

A man and a woman helped the 79-year-old woman out of the rural backcountry to the RCMP and paramedics where she was rushed to hospital.

Barrett faces two charges of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assualt.

The West Kelowna man is also set for trial on May 28 for one count of causing disturbance and one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm stemming from a July 2018 incident.

READ MORE: Assault on elderly West Kelowna woman now attempted murder charge

