Bail rejected for man charged in Okanagan Falls attempted murder

Richard Cody Graham has an extensive history of firearm convictions

A man charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and a variety of firearm charges in Okanagan Falls was denied bail.

Richard Cody Graham, 38, appeared via video from custody for the hearing at Penticton Provincial Court.

A standard publication ban was placed on Graham’s bail hearing as well as the information presented during the hearing.

The charges stem from an incident in August 2022. A media release from RCMP at the time stated that one woman had suffered serious injuries after being shot, and that the male suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Graham is also currently in custody for a case in Kelowna, facing charges of possessing a firearm while prohibited, possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose and resisting arrest over an incident in April.

He was out on bail for that case when the incident in Okanagan Falls allegedly occurred.

The Kelowna incident is only the latest in a lengthy criminal history, including a three-year jail sentence for two armed robberies in Surrey and Port Coquitlam in 2017. That sentence also included a mandatory lifetime firearm ban. His criminal history also includes multiple previous charges and convictions for breaching probation orders.

Graham is currently set to re-appear on Oct. 26 in Penticton court, and at a later for the Kelowna case in Kelowna Supreme Court in 2023.

