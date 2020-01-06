Bail review set for Kelowna man facing weapon and death threat charges

Robert Chernin is facing five different firearm/uttering threat charges

A Kelowna man facing five different charges including possession of a firearm and uttering death threats has had his bail review date set.

Robert Chernin is charged with possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, possession of a firearm without license/registration and possession of a firearm contrary to order.

Chernin is now scheduled to have his hearing on Jan. 13 at 2:30p.m. in a Kelowna Supreme Court.

While Chernin didn’t appear in court on Monday, Justice Harvey agreed to schedule the bail review since Defence counsel Gavin Jones confirmed that the man was in custody.

The Crown prosecutor in the case is Deb Drissel.

