Bait cars used to tempt thieves in Vernon

Theft from vehicles up more than 30 per cent in 4th quarter: RCMP

Theft from vehicles is up 31.5 per cent from the year before and officers are reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked and clear of personal items.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP recorded 213 incidents between October and December — 51 more cases than 2018 — according to fourth-quarter RCMP statistics presented to council on Monday.

Coun. Kari Gares said residents are frustrated because “nothing seems safe,” noting the downtown core seems to be hardest hit.

No one area of Vernon is more susceptible to vehicle break ins, RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher said.

“Anywhere that someone wants to park and leave something in the vehicle is a prime spot,” she said.

Bait cars are one tactic used by RCMP to identify potential suspects and Supt. Baher said it has proven to be successful.

“They have been broken into and have been attempted to be stolen many times,” she said.

“This is a reminder to the public,” Coun. Gares said. “Please don’t leave anything that is visible.”

Supt. Baher said residents are urged to report any thefts from vehicles as soon as possible.

“When people let us know where things are happening, we can respond to those areas.”

READ MORE: ‘Guy Fawkes’ maps out Vernon’s crime hot spots

READ MORE: Okanagan faces increased temperatures, flooding: climate projections report

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rockslide smashes tractor trailer on Highway 3
Next story
Former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student sentenced to two more years in prison

Just Posted

Kelowna fire crews on scene of smoke coming from storage unit

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

McCulloch Road to close for water construction work

This work marks the last road disruption for Phase 1 Kelowna Integrated Water Supply construction

Kelowna woman arrested after alleged assault on 14-year-old

RCMP were called to reports of an assault on Tuesday afternoon

Kelowna Skating Club captures 23 medals at Okanagan championships

The club notched seven gold medals after a succesful weekend in Salmon Arm

Early morning fire destroys home in Kelowna

Eighteen firefighters responded to the fire at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

COLUMN: Are all Canadian energy projects equal?

I am hearing concerns over protests at the B.C. legislature over the Coastal GasLink LNG pipeline

Shots fired outside Oliver bar, man arrested

A 50-year-old man arrested after witnesses report shots fired into air outsider bar

Two linked to drug investigation wanted by Vernon police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in ID’ing two suspects

B.C. government policies ‘threaten’ construction industry, contractor survey suggests

ICBA survey found 53 per cent of contractors think government is on wrong track

B.C. MP wants to decriminalize self-harm in military

NDP’s third attempt to improve mental health assistance within the military

B.C. cub that woke too early from winter slumber now in care of sanctuary

Yearling was taken to Northern Lights Wildlife Society in northern B.C.

Bait cars used to tempt thieves in Vernon

Theft from vehicles up more than 30 per cent in 4th quarter: RCMP

Dance steps up performance on Okanagan stage

Shay Keubler’s Epilogos a dynamic, technically and visually stunning dance theatre

Most Read