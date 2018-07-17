Dancers Desiree Bortolussi and Valentin Chou perform Ballet Kelowna’s Canadiana Suite. —Image: Michael Slobodian

Ballet Kelowna to perform in China

For the first time Ballet Kelowna has been invited to perform in Beijing

Ballet Kelowna is taking its show on the road—all the way to China.

Artistic director Simone Orlando has announced the dance troupe has been invited to perform in Beijing in early September as part of a prestigious international ballet event. In China, Ballet Kelowna will perform alongside other well-known Canadian dance troupes such as the National Ballet of Canada.

Excerpts from Canadiana Suite, an original production presented last year to mark the country’s 150 anniversary, will be presented, Orlando told Kelowna city council Monday.

It is the first time Ballet Kelowna has performed in China.

In addition, the troupe will also perform in Toronto later this year, as well as its usual performances up and down the valley.

Orlando was updating city council on its activities in the last year. Ballet Kelowna receives a $30,000 grant from the city.

She said more than 12,000 people took in Ballet Kelowna performances last year.

Mayor Colin Basran said he was delighted to hear about the invitation to perform in China, joking he had hoped Ballet Kelowna would bring back Canadiana Suite—which was popular with regional audiences last year— but did not expect he would have to travel all the way to China to see it.

