Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

Prohibition comes as B.C. sees record-breaking heat wave and increase in wildfires

Amid scorching temperatures that are expected to continue through the week, including on Canada Day, B.C. has announced a province-wide ban on campfires.

The restrictions take effect on Wednesday, June 30, at noon PST and include campfires but also Category 2 and Category 3 open fires. The use of fireworks, sky lanterns and chimneys and tiki torches are also prohibited.

A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

“Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province,” the forest ministry said in a statement.

“The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.”

Anyone found in violation of the ban can be fined $1,150 or face up to one year in jail and be ordered to pay firefighting costs if the fire sparks a wildfire.

There are 20 active wildfires burning in the province, 13 of which sparked in the past two days.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

