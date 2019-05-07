Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a mariachi frog ornament stolen last month on Stewart Avenue. Photo submitted

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help get the mariachi frog band back together.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, resident Marc Johnston is kicking himself for forgetting to lock his truck before going to bed April 16, when mariachi frog lawn ornaments were taken from his vehicle.

A press release notes that thieves made off with a suitcase of Johnston’s clothing, power tools and several personal items from the truck, which was parked at Anchorage Marina, located at 1250 Stewart Ave.

Johnston said to the investigating officer, the “clothes and tools can be replaced, but not my frogs,” which piqued the officer’s curiosity, prompting him to inquire about the frogs.

The trio of garden decorations are part of a four-piece band, and have been with Johnston for some time. Recognizing how distressed Johnston was, the officer scoured the surrounding area and was fortunate enough to find, under a nearby staircase, three of the four band members, as well as Johnston’s suitcase.

“We would love to reunite the band but hope is fading fast for a happy reunion,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.

Anyone with information about the missing mariachi frog, which stands about 45 centimetres tall, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: RCMP on the lookout for lawn ornament bandits in Parkville and Qualicum Beach


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UBC Okanagan researcher joins team to protect B.C. forested watersheds
Next story
B.C. man’s challenge of controversial LNG pipeline in hands of NEB

Just Posted

That Awful Variety show doesn’t live up to its name

The live music and comedy show gives Kelowna’s music scene a unique experience

Kelowna doctor warns against tanning as skin cancer rates rise

A Kelowna doctor said the number of people diagnosed with skin cancer has increased in recent years

UBC Okanagan researcher joins team to protect B.C. forested watersheds

Interior university coalition funds disaster prevention research initiatives

Enhancements beside Rail Trail to showcase history and nature

Crews said they will take all necessary steps to avoid disrupting the use of the Okanagan Rail Trail while work is being completed.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny and warm

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny week in the Okanagan, with temperatures reaching up to 28 C this weekend.

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Okanagan man in critical condition after assault at beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Famous hip-hop artist holds impromptu concert at Okanagan high school

SonReal, aka Aaron Hoffman, visited his old stomping grounds

LETTER: Cannabis petition should be examined carefully

Whether you are an adult or a youth, cannabis will always be available

Most Read