Bandit band: $8K worth of guitars stolen from Kelowna music store

Five Martin guitars were reported stolen in the Sunday break in

A Kelowna music store was broken into on Aug. 18 and more than $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the shop.

The alarms sounded as thieves broke into the store on the 1700-block of Baron Road at around 5:40 a.m.

Once inside, the thieves helped themselves to five Martin guitars valued up to $8,800.

The five guitars stolen are:

  • Martin 0028 Guitar – Serial # 2268100
  • Martin 0014 Custom Shop Guitar – Serial # 2145731
  • Martin D18 Authentic 39 Guitar – Serial # 2171354
  • Martin D28 Guitar – Serial # 2170849
  • Martin D JR 10 Sitka Guitar (Junior) – Serial # M2262537

Anyone with any information regarding the break in can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

