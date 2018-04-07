Late Friday afternoon a man police believe to be in his late twenties robbed a bank on First Street West in Revelstoke. The Revelstoke RCMP are seeking the publics assistance to locate the suspect and his accomplice. The Revelstoke RCMP say the suspect fled the scene in a early 2000’s blue 4 door Pontiac Sunfire. (Revelstoke RCMP)

Bank robbed in Revelstoke

Police are seeking a “dark skinned male” in his late twenties in connection with the crime

Late Friday afternoon a “dark skinned male” police believe to be in his late twenties robbed a bank on First Street West in Revelstoke.

The unidentified suspect walked into the bank, demanded cash, and left the scene without incident, according to the Revelstoke RCMP, who are seeking the publics assistance to locate the culprit and his accomplice, who fled the scene in a blue 4-door Pontiac Sunfire.

They departed with “an undisclosed amount of cash,” according to Revelstoke RCMP Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky.

The suspect was wearing a black Air Jordan hat, black hooded jacket, gold chain, dark sunglasses, and had his right ear pierced.

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking the public to call 911 immediately should they see someone matching their description.

